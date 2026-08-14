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Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
Aug 15

Thank you for your article, Ed. Independent nonprofit Californians for Green Nuclear Power, Inc. (CGNP) is far too familiar with the propaganda being disseminated by Mark Z. Jacobson, Ph.D. Here is an important element of our rebuttal: "The Spanish Version of the 'Duck Curve' is a real killer - This curve underscores the problem of insufficient synchronous grid inertia in Spain on April 28, 2025," by Gene Nelson, Ph.D. 8 July 2025, GreenNUKE Substack.

https://greennuke.substack.com/p/the-spanish-version-of-the-duck-curve

The constraint is that a grid requires adequate synchronous grid inertia (SGI) in order to maintain frequency stability. The problem is that solar, wind, and batteries typically lack the ability to provide significant amounts of SGI. Generators which provide huge quantities of SGI such as Diablo Canyon Power Plant are giant flywheels which keep the lights on. I hope you will be discussing this SGI aspect in the second part of your article. CGNP's perspective is that solar, wind, and batteries produce "junk power" that destabilizes the grid. That is the reason why solar and wind are curtailed. The physical laws that CGNP describes are not subject to change by legislators who fail to understand science and engineering principles.

While I did not coin this phrase, it is applicable to the solar, wind, and batteries discussion:

"We've built an entire system around fashionable lies."

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jaberwock's avatar
jaberwock
Aug 14

Jacobson is an idiot, useful only to the rabid anti-nuclear paymasters that fund his department at Stanford.

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