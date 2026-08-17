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Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
Aug 18

Thank you for your comments. A power system designed around nuclear power generation becomes less expensive over time. France already provides clear evidence of this trend.

A power system designed around solar, wind, and batteries becomes more expensive as the penetration increases. California provides clear evidence of this problem. Furthermore, Spain shows the system collapses when there is inadequate nuclear power like at mid-day on Monday, 28 April 2025. The adverse consequence of that system collapse was that at least eleven people depending on reliable electric power died. The economic costs connected with lost productivity and damaged production equipment are denominated in the equivalent of billions of U.S. dollars. This leads to a final question: When to halt the failed California experiment with solar, wind, and batteries?

As an intervenor before the CPUC, Californians for Green Nuclear Power (CGNP) has argued such a halt is long overdue. Please see the GreenNUKE Substack at https://greennuke.substack.com/ for details. Regrettably, CGNP has had a huge economic cost imposed on it by CPUC insistence on their dogmatic opposition to Diablo Canyon's extended operations.

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John Shanahan's avatar
John Shanahan
6d

This comment is by Eric Jelinski, a nuclear, mechanical, chemical engineer in Ontario, Canada. It was sent to me by email.

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Hi John, I read your Duck emails…it is about fanatics ducking reality.

Nuclear is designed for base load, not load following.  The nuclear physics issue is Xenon transients. A power reduction causes Xenon increase. Xenon absorbs neutrons. The Xenon cycle is about 40 hours. But then to raise power 12 hours later requires additional reactivity via removal of neutron absorbing adjuster rods to increase reactivity, to increase power. And/or to dump steam when power is not needed.

All this results in all kinds of stresses, chemical, mechanical, electrical, civil that reduces the overall lifecycle.  In addition, this cycling wastes fuel.

Backup using fossil fuel has similar stresses and inefficiencies.

Solar and wind are not free.

All materials for a solar system or wind system, iron for steel, Calcium for concrete, bauxite for aluminium are mined from the ground, refined, manufactured, assembled, has a larger unit cost, and has a limited life less than a reactor that may run baseload for 50 to 60 years.

One solution is to use baseload nuclear to generate electrolytic hydrogen that then feeds fuel cells producing electricity to accommodate power swings.

But we are not there yet, because wasting power is cheaper than doing a better system design.

Eric

Eric Jelinski M. Eng. P. Eng.

Retired Nuclear Engineer

Stayner Ontario

mailto:eric_jelinski@sympatico.ca

https://www.linkedin.com/in/eric-jelinski-5157a212/?originalSubdomain=ca

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